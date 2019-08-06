Bridge replacement to start soon in West Shenango Township

Work will start soon to replace the bridge that carries Route 322 to Pymatuning Reservoir in West Shenango Township, in Crawford County, according to a news release sent by PennDot.

The bridge is located on Route 322, Williamsfield Road, which is approximately three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection with Bush Road. Construction will include replacement of the existing bridge with a single span 20’2″ lost precast reinforced concrete box culvert. There will also be work including new roadway approaches and updated guide rails. The bridge has existed since 1933 but it is classified as poor condition.

According to the news release, close to 2,500 vehicles a day use the bridge on average.

Weather permitting, the project is existing to start August 26th and it should be completed nearly two months later, on October 25th 2019.

There is no detour anticipated with this project, though drivers will encounter traffic controlled by temporary signals.