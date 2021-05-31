Brier Hill Garden Memorial Day Weekend Festival continues

A Memorial Day tradition continues in Fairview today with over 50 years of Brier Hill Garden Tours.

97-year-old Blossom McBrier opens up her 11 acres of gardens for Memorial Day weekend.

Today, the head curator of the Holden Arboretum is giving tours. Kicking off at noon is an Erie Philharmonic performance.

McBrier says members of the Michigan Botanical Club came to look at the gardens.

“The public came, also I haven’t counted names yesterday, we had a huge crowd all day long. They were walking through here until almost 6 o’clock. But it was a beautiful day. The weather played with us,” said Blossom McBrier.

McBrier says at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon there will be a bonsai demonstration. She hopes to continue this tradition for many years to come.