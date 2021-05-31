Brier Hill Gardens in Fairview opens to tours this Memorial Day Weekend

A Memorial Day tradition continues in Fariview today.

97-year-old Blossom McBrier opened up her eleven acre Brier Hill Gardens to tours this Memorial Day Weekend.

McBrier has offered these tours for over 50 years.

Today’s festivities incuded tours by head curator of the Holden Arboretum in Ohio, a noon performance by the Erie Philharmonic, and a bonsai demonstration.

“The public came, also I haven’t counted names yesterday we had a huge crowd all day long. They were walking through here until almost six o’clock, but it was a beautiful day. The weather played with us,” said Blossom McBrier, Owner of Brier Hill Gardens.

McBrier said that members of the Michigan Botanical Club also came to tour the gardens.