Plans for the Brig Niagara or the Lettie G Howard are uncertain.

The site administrator for the Erie Maritime Musuem, Walter Rybka says for now both ships will remain docked in Erie.

He adds, normally this time of year people would be able to board the Brig Niagara and the Lettie G Howard.

However, Rybka says they hope to open the Erie Maritime Museum at the end of July. Right now, they are discussing safety protocols and procedures.