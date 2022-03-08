(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. Brig Niagara’s sailing schedule for 2022 has been announced.

The Brig Niagara will sail the Great Lakes, hosting sail training programs and participating in Tall Ships events.

The ship will dock July 2-4 at Sandusky, Ohio, July 8-10 at Cleveland, July 15-17 at Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 5-7 at Two Harbors, Minnesota, Aug. 12-14 at Marquette, Michigan, and Aug. 20-21 at Put-In-Bay, Ohio.

The sailing schedule will conclude with the Tall Ships Erie 2022 event on Aug. 25-28.

The Niagara also will present educational programs for the area’s youth, and it will offer four-hour daysails to the public. The daysails sail from the Erie Maritime Museum along Pennsylvania’s north coast.

A detailed sailing and educational programming schedule will be available online at www.sailfnl.org.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) will continue its financial support of the Niagara and the Erie Maritime Museum. In the current fiscal year, according to a news release, PHMC has invested more than $400,000 for repairs to the flagship in addition to the $350,000 of annual support the Flagship Niagara League receives for sailing and maintaining the vessel. Recent investments in the Erie Maritime Museum include $400,000 for a new roof, $250,000 for the planned installation of flood control doors, and $250,000 for upgrading the environmental controls in the museum’s collections storage area.

Learn more about PHMC by going online to the PHMC website.

The Flagship Niagara League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational associate organization of the PHMC that aims to facilitate citizen participation and operation of the U.S. Brig Niagara and its homeport, Erie Maritime Museum.