Brig Niagara cook wins competition

The Brig Niagara’s own cook Ian Bova is now a champion!

Bova won the Kroger Galley Throwdown in Bay City. The “Chopped” style competition was a three-day challenge that allows other cooks to show off their very own culinary skills. The event gave five cooks a box of secret ingredients to work with. Crew members on board the Brig Niagara look forward to the champions’ cooking every day.

“I like to match the music I listen to to the food I make, Mariachi on Tuesdays and whenever they hear Bollywood they know they’re getting a curry.” Bova said.

His signature dish that crew members look forward to is tacos on taco Tuesday.