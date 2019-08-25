1  of  2
Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Walsh announces Republican primary challenge against President Trump Montessori Regional Charter School reaches agreement on enrollment

Brig Niagara cook wins competition

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Brig Niagara’s own cook Ian Bova is now a champion!

Bova won the Kroger Galley Throwdown in Bay City. The “Chopped” style competition was a three-day challenge that allows other cooks to show off their very own culinary skills. The event gave five cooks a box of secret ingredients to work with. Crew members on board the Brig Niagara look forward to the champions’ cooking every day.

“I like to match the music I listen to to the food I make, Mariachi on Tuesdays and whenever they hear Bollywood they know they’re getting a curry.” Bova said.

His signature dish that crew members look forward to is tacos on taco Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar