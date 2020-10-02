Brig Niagara to set sail in 2021 thanks to the help of donations

Thanks to generous donations, the Brig Niagara will be able to hit the waters in 2021.

Because of the pandemic, the famous ship did not set sail this summer.

The Flagship Niagara League lost over $500,000 in lost revenue.

Their “Don’t Give Up The Ship” fundraising campaign is wrapping up on October 16th. It started on July 23rd, and the goal was to raise $165,000.

To date, they have beat that goal by over $20,000.

“The funds as part of the Don’t Give Up The Ship campaign are going to help make sure that we have the staff, we are able to do the maintenance we need to make sure that in April of 2021, the Niagara is going to be ready to go sailing.” said Chris Cusson, Brig Niagara Captain.

As part of the end of the campaign, the Flagship Niagara League is participating in the 2020 Tall Ships Throwdown event. This brings ships from around the county together while raising money.