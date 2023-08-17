There’s a lot of excitement for next year’s solar eclipse and VisitErie is adding to the enthusiasm with its series of Eclipse Happy Hours.

Thursday was the second of three Eclipse Happy Hours with this one taking place at Pier 6.

In addition to traditional happy hour food and drinks, there was also eclipse trivia, prizes and giveaways.

VisitErie is hosting the happy hours as a fun way to get people talking about their plans for the big day, which is expected to draw up to 250,000 people to the region.

“It has the potential to be the biggest group of people and the biggest event that Erie County has ever seen so it’s rare and it’s exciting. We’re hearing a lot of great feedback. Hotels are filling up, so it’s going to be a spectacular event for our community once the day comes,” said Emily Biddle, VisitErie.

VisitErie’s final Eclipse Happy Hour is next Thursday, Aug. 24, at Altered State Distillery.