A thoughtful and profound ceremony was held to remember and reflect on those who have passed as well as to honor the people in our lives who are special to us.

UPMC Hamot hosted its 12th annual Brighten the Night tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. It serves as a reminder to reflect on people who are sick and those struggling during the holiday season.

Brighten the Night honors more than 400 terminally ill patients at UPMC Hamot and their families. The holidays can be a difficult time of the year for many as hardship and struggles put a damper on the holiday.

The 20-foot tree will stand at UPMC Hamot all through the holiday. People can sponsor the tree and add different lights to the tree growing it all through the season.

All donations go towards supporting the Family Hospice of Erie team and all of the work that they do for terminally ill patients each year.