(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brit Floyd will perform this weekend in Erie.

The Pink Floyd tribute band will begin its performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Warner Theatre (811 State St.).

According to an event announcement, the band has performed more than 1,000 shows since its launch in 2011 in England. Brit Floyd has held tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.

Brit Floyd has performed at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Tickets can be purchased online.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The event has no COVID restrictions, according to the Warner Theatre website. Masks and vaccinations are not required.