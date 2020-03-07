Britney Knight becomes first woman pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant

One woman is making history at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

In more than 90 years of history, Britney Knight is becoming the first woman pastor installed at the First Covenant.

During a worship, Knight will become ordained and installed which will later allow her to offer communion and even take part in other holy sacraments within the church.

An array of pastors and priests from all over Northwest Pennsylvania and even Pittsburgh will be in attendance for this historic moment.

“This is a big step for this church, and I think it’s a really cool and special day because international Women’s Day is tomorrow so it’s just celebrating women in leadership and it’s really part of what’s going to happen here today,” said Britney Knight, Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Knight looks to help continue the growth of women in the clergy.