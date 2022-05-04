One local food truck made its way into a Peach Street gas station while holding a soft opening on Wednesday.

Bro Man’s Sammiches began as a food truck in March of 2021 before taking the opportunity to serve more customers in the Gulf Gas Station on the corner of Peach and Robinson Road.

For now the owner said that the menu will be limited until a full time menu is finalized.

After seeing the success of the food truck, moving inside the gas station felt like the next step for the owner.

“Have we had some success. We’ve developed a great following. Have a great group of followers that follow us everywhere. The turning turnouts have been amazing. This opportunity came about to open up here. This is where we’re at,” said Stephen Stanbro, Owner of Bro Man’s Sammiches.

The owner hopes to get the food truck back on the road in June after he hires and trains more staff.