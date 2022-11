(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Legally Blonde fans rejoice as Elle Woods is returning to Erie County.

Broadway in Erie’s season continues as Legally Blonde The Musical comes to the Warner Theatre for two performances on Dec. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., tickets will be available to purchase in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, by phone at (814) 452-4857 and online. Ticket prices range from $39 to $69 (additional fees may apply).