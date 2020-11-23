Broadway performers return to support the Erie Playhouse

More than 40 Broadway performers are coming together to support the Erie Playhouse due to the fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its been a year of shortfalls for many organizations, the playhouse included.

This community theater company however has connections all the way to the worlds biggest stages, and now those connections are coming to lend a helping hand.

For nine months the Erie Playhouse has been closed to the public. Their stage provides an outlet to let go of reality and into a world of imagination.

This is a place where Broadway stars Eric Sciotto and Nick Adams got their start.

“I moved to Erie six weeks into my freshman year, which is a rough time for anyone. Immediately the arts community became my home. My foothold in how to survive life at the time,” said Eric Sciotto, Erie Native and Broadway Performer.

“The sense of community. The sense of drive and work ethic is something I discovered in myself there I took with me through the rest of my life,” said Nick Adams, Erie Native and Broadway Performer.

Now these two, along with 38 other performers will take part in the benefit concert “I miss the music- Broadway salutes the Erie Playhouse.”

“I was actually blown away at the roster. It’s incredible how many huge names have signed on for this. I think its a testament to the community the Playhouse has created. The seeds they have sown are now reaping the benefits,” said Adams.

As the Erie Playhouse auditorium remains closed, their slogan “give them love and they’ll give it” is one sentiment they hope will ring true with this benefit concert.

The roots of the Playhouse are not only special for those who have performed there, but those still to come.

“You don’t just wake up at 30 and be like I’m going to do a musical. I mean you have to be exposed to that. The Erie Playhouse and other theaters like it have been doing show after show after show for thousands of seasons,” said Sciotto.

The concert is a give what you can so donation based type of event. You can watch the broadcast on Facebook, Youtube and the Erie Playhouse Website.