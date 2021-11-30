Broadway productions to return to the Warner Theatre in February

Theater lovers in Erie are looking forward to Valentine’s Day in February.

That is when Broadway returns to Erie after a two year absence.

National touring Broadway productions return with a musical based off the movie An Officer and a Gentleman on February 14th and 15th.

The performances will be staged in the newly renovated Warner Theatre which builds excitement for audiences and performers alike.

“We have a strong line-up this year, multiple performers for every show which is a trend that will continue. I expect next season will grow even more so it’s great stuff to have live Broadway back up on the Erie stage,” said Casey Wells from Erie Events.

In all seven performances make up the return season including a musical based on the music of Donna Summer, A British Invasion Tribute, Jersey Boys, and the Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

