Broadway worker turns to mask making during the pandemic

One out-of-work Broadway worker is stitching together a fundraiser for the arts.

Joelyn Wilkosz is one of many in the theater industry who is struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She set up shop in her home in Springboro, and has been sewing COVID-19 masks since March.

In November, she started making customized artistic masks for the Princess Grace foundation, which awards grants, scholarships, and fellowships to theater-based artists.

“The arts, especially live entertainment, has been left behind and a lot of the pandemic funding and pandemic support, restaurants are getting help, small businesses are getting help, the arts are kind of left off by the side.” Wilkosz said.

