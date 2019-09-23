Brooklyn Pizza re-opens after fire

Brooklyn Pizza in Summit Township is now back up and running after a small fire caused the restaurant to close for 44 days.

According to fire officials, the fire began from plastic boxes falling onto a stove burner in the pizza shop’s kitchen.

The manager says they are excited to see all of their customers back in the restaurant again.

“We love that we are local and all the local people love to support us. Also, when we we’re out doing our food truck events, we had tons of people that were wishing us the best of luck to re-open,” said Nicole Young, Manager, Brooklyn Pizza.

There are also a few new menu items customers can enjoy as well. Brooklyn Pizza has been in the Summit Township location since 2013.