Brooklyn Pizza says Halloween is second busiest day of the year for pizza sales

With Halloween only a day away, candy is on the minds of many, but did you know it is also a big day for pizza shops?

Co-Owner of Brooklyn Pizza, Nicole Young, says it is actually their second busiest day following the super bowl.

Young adding they double the staff for the spooky day each year.

If going off numbers from before, they expect to sell hundreds of pizzas.

Young explains why they sell so many pizzas on Halloween.

“Mostly because parents get out of work, they rush to get the kids ready and then the best thing to order is pizza, so it’s ready to go,” said Nicole Young, Co-Owner, Brooklyn Pizza.

Brooklyn Pizza started making pizzas early this morning for a company party, who placed an order for more than 20 pies.

Young advises you to place your orders now to save time for trick or treating.