A fundraiser was held for one local fire station in Harborcreek.

The Brookside Fire Company had a basket auction and raffle Sunday afternoon featuring over 75 different baskets.

The president of the station said that this is one of their bigger fundraisers of the year and really rely on community support to continue to provide emergency assistance to those in the area.

“Any funds that we make on these go towards day-to-day operations of the fire department. From any bills that we get to personal equipment for the trucks or trucks for that matter. Probably will go towards that or our gear. Any expenses that we have it goes towards that,” said Todd Bishop, President of Brookside Fire Station.

Mark your calendars because Brookside has another upcoming fundraiser, their Spring Vendor Show, kick off on March 11.