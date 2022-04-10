One local fire department hosted a vendor show in order to raise money for new equipment.

Brookside Fire Department held a fundraiser on April 9 with various vendors. The event helped the fire department raise donations in order to keep the fire department running.

Organizers consider the event to be a way for the community to give back to the fire department and show their appreciation for the firefighters that put their lives on the line to save lives in Erie.

“We really appreciate the vendors coming out. We appreciate all of the shoppers coming out to support the vendors cause we can’t put this on without the vendors coming in and the community coming out to support,” said Jennifer Brown, Event Organizer, Spring Vendor Show.

The fire department said that they vendor shows are held every spring, summer and fall.