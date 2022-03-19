A former local university professor and her family are grieving after a family member lost their life in Ukraine.

Katya Hill is known to some of the Erie community members after spending time teaching students at Edinboro University. Recently however she taught us about the selflessness of her brother who was recently killed in Ukraine.

Hill is a former professor at Edinboro University where she taught numerous students.

Hill took the time to teach about her brother James “Jimmy” Hill who lost his life from the violence in Ukraine.

“My brother Jimmy was a victim of the tragedy happening in Ukraine. Although initial reports indicated that he was killed in a bread line, the state department informed us that his death was from a Russian bomb,” said Katya Hill, Sister of James “Jimmy” Hill.

Hill considers her brother to be positive and a helper as he stood in bread lines with Ukrainians, brought back goods, and tried to help families find a way out of Chernihiv.

She recalls the tragic moment that would change her family’s lives.

“Katrina and Jimmy had gone out for a chance to locate buses that might be taking people out of Chernihiv on a safe corridor. When they got to a line, there were over a thousand people waiting to get on a bus to get out. So my brother decided to turn back and go back to the hospital to Irina’s side, and that’s when the bomb hit,” said Hill.

The family has yet to be contacted by the state department to inform them of the whereabouts of Jimmy’s remains.

The Hill family is asking for help to bring Jimmy’s remains home if possible.

