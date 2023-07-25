A power station on Brunot Island in Pittsburgh was the site of multiple explosions Monday evening after a specialized transformer “catastrophically” failed.



According to WTAE, the fires started around 8 p.m. at the Duquesne Light power station located on the island. A barge and a tugboat to were used to transport fire crews to the scene.



Pittsburgh Public Safety said Duquesne Light Company was on the scene and reported this was the result of a specialized transformer that “catastrophically failed.”



Public safety said there were no injuries reported from this fire and there was no threat to the public.

Overnight, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was able to extinguish the fire and douse it with additional water to cool down the site.