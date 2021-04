Lake City volunteers had a busy afternoon, battling a stubborn brush fire in the western part of Erie County.

A fire started shortly after 1 p.m., thanks to wind, and consumed several acres along West Lake Road in Girard Township.

The volunteers removed combustible items and asked the tanker truck from Platea to bring in extra water.

Firefighters contained the flames before any homes became at-risk.

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.