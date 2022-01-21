Brutal cold by Saturday AM; Chilly temps stay around

Erie, PA (WJET) – The temperature will plummet into the single digits to below zero, as another brutal shot of cold air comes in by Saturday morning.

Brutal cold by Saturday morning.

The record low of -7 degrees for Erie is probably safe. Areas south will be well below zero by Saturday morning. It will be mainly snow free on Saturday but clouds will increase by late Saturday afternoon. There will be some light snow around Saturday night into Sunday, with anywhere from 1-3″ possible.

Weekend Weather

Old Man Winter has more chilly air ahead. With the jet stream lingering south, the temperatures will likely remain below average through the end of January, as the cold pattern will be locked in place.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook.

GET OUR MOST UP TO DATE FORECAST!