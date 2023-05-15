Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads and wear their seat belts.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is kicking off its “Click It or Ticket” campaign that runs through Sunday, June 4. They say most vehicle fatalities are a result of unbelted motorists.

The department hopes the campaign will encourage more people to buckle up. Expect police across the country to be proactive when enforcing seat belt safety.

“We are adopting a zero-tolerance policy out on the roads. If we see someone not wearing a seat belt, they probably will get a nice little ticket coming their way for that as it’s important to be wearing when you’re operating a motor vehicle,” said Trooper Katelyn Blount, PSP community affairs officer.

In addition, state police will be offering a child safety seat check on Monday, May 22, at the Lake Erie Community Park in Lake City.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.