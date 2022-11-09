The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to avoid all aggressive driving habits and to always buckle up prior to the start of the holiday season.

Aggressive driving crashes is classified as those involving at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash, according to PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Speeding, tailgating slower vehicles, illegal passing, weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs and red lights, and failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles are examples of aggressive driving.

To deter motorists from dangerous driving habits, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local police departments are participating in an aggressive driving enforcement wave that began on Oct. 24, 2022, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

During this period, law enforcement are on the lookout for aggressive drivers with a special emphasis on tailgating motorists, school bus safety, the revised Move Over Law, and excessive speeding.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing drivers can do to keep themselves safe and secure inside their vehicle, even increasing their chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent.

According to PennDOT 2021 data, there were 6,206 aggressive driving crashes across the state, resulting in 126 fatalities. Additionally, there were 605 crashes in the northwest region in 2021 involving unbelted drivers, which led to 33 fatalities.

Additionally, a Click It or Ticket initiative begins on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Throughout the campaign, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt usage and fine those found not following Pennsylvania’s laws.

For more information on aggressive driving or proper seat belt use, visit PennDOT’s website.