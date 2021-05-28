Buddhist temple officially opens in Erie

A new Buddhist temple is officially open in Erie.

Palyul Choekhor Ling Buddhist Temple welcomes anyone interested in learning about Buddhism.

Friday night’s opening includes a proclamation as well as support from city leaders.

One official says there are many reasons to have a Buddhist temple in the community, but the main reason is to carry out the teachings of Buddha.

“That unique, spiritual doctrine really helps in day to day life. To always maintain calm, peace, and harmony.” said Tulku Dawa Gyalpo.

Buddhism is practiced all over the world. Buddhists represent between 8-10% of the world’s population.