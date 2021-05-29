Buddhist temple opens in Erie

A Buddhist temple is officially open in Erie as of Friday May 28th.

Palyul Choekhor Ling Buddhist Temple welcomes anyone interested in learning about Buddhism.

Friday’s opening included a proclamation, as well as support from city leaders.

One official said that there are many reasons to have a Buddhist temple in the community, but the main reason is to carry out the teachings of Buddha.

“That unique, spiritual doctrine which really helps in day to day life. To always maintain calm, peace and harmony,” said Tulku Dawa Gyalpo from the Choekhor Ling Buddhist Temple.

Buddhism is practiced all over the world. Buddhists represent between eight and ten percent of the world’s population.