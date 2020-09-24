Budget approved for the Erie County Community College

A push for student success is now underway in Erie County.

During tonight’s Erie County Community College meeting, members passed a $400,000 budget which will help with engaging for professional assistance.

Budget costs will help with the creation of academic credentials for state accreditation and a home for the community college.

“We are making great progress. It took a while to get here and now we’re engaged and about the business and bringing together the pieces to make this successful,” said Ron Dinicola, Chairman of the Erie County Community College.

The Board of Trustees is expected to sent the preliminary budget to the county government for review.