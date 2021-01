Budweiser will not be running ads in the Super Bowl this year.

Instead, the company will spend the money on the Ad Council’s Coronavirus Vaccine Public Education Campaign.

Ad Age said that the average cost for 30 seconds in this year’s game is five and a half million dollars.

Parent company Anheuser-Busch in-Bev will still run ads for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra brands.

This is the first time in 37 years that Budweiser will not run Super Bowl ads.