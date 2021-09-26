Buffalo blows out Washington 43-21

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Zack Moss (20) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills won their second game in a row, a 43-21 blowout victory over the Washington Football Team.

With a lot of talk of the power of the Washington defensive front coming into the game, the Bills offensive line stood up to the test and did not allow a single sack on Josh Allen throughout the game.

Thanks to the protection from his O-line, Allen left no doubt in Sunday’s performance, finishing 32 of 43 for 358 yards with four touchdowns through the air and one rushing TD in the win.

After Allen tossed two interceptions against the Dolphins last week, the Bills did not turn the ball over at all, and instead the Buffalo defense forced a fumble and caught two Taylor Heinicke picks to win the turnover battle.

With Sunday’s win, the Bills have outscored their opponents 78-21 over the last two weeks.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: On the opening drive, the Bills drive 75-yards down the field and finish with a beautiful 28-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders. 7-0 Bills.

1Q: WFT’s Logan Thomas catches a pass and escapes a tackle, but Tre’Davious White punches the ball out for the forced fumble! Matt Milano recovers.

2Q: Zack Moss carries the brunt of the load in the drive following the turnover, accumulating 42 out of the 52-yards on the possession and capping it off with a 7-yard TD pass from Allen. 14-0 Bills.

2Q: Washington turns the ball over for the second straight drive. Jordan Poyer jumps in front of a Heinicke pass and snags the interception.

2Q: Buffalo takes advantage of the field position, and three plays later, Allen throws a perfect pass into the corner of the end zone where Dawson Knox makes the acrobatic catch for the 14-yard TD. 21-0 Bills.

2Q: Antonio Gibson takes it 73-yards down the field for the Washington touchdown. 21-7 Bills.

2Q: Following the Washington touchdown, they recover the kickoff. Five plays later, Heinicke keeps it himself for the TD. 21-14 Bills.

2Q: Tyler Bass boots a 21-yard field goal through the uprights. 24-14 Bills.

2Q: Bass kicks a 48-yard field goal as the clock expires at the half. 27-14 Bills.

3Q: Buffalo takes it 93-yards on 17 plays and finishes with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Sanders. The TD marked the 100th career offensive touchdown for Allen. 33-14 Bills.

3Q: Heinicke throws his second interception of the game to Micah Hyde. Bills add to their lead with a 29-yard field goal by Bass. 36-14 Bills.

4Q: After the Bills defense forced a turnover on downs, Buffalo easily takes it 23-yards on three plays and finishes with a two yard TD run by Allen. 43-14 Bills.

4Q: Washington scored their first TD of the second half with 5 minutes left in the game. 43-21 Bills.