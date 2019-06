Major renovation work is now underway looking to redesign how traffic gets from the Bayfront Highway to Buffalo Road.

The changes planned for the intersection of Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector will include new traffic signals, curbs, and ramps.

The Bayfront Connector will also be milled and repaved from East 12th to Broad Street.

A section of Buffalo Road will be closed during the construction as well, which is expected to last through September.