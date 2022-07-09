A.F. Dobler Hose Company recently acquired a building that they have used to conduct multiple fire rescue scenario classes including a live burn.

On Saturday morning, crews utilizing the building held a live burn class with said building.

A ladder truck and engine were dispatched to the scene and waited behind the Giant Eagle in Girard.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke billowing out of a window.

Crews quickly prepared and grabbed the hose while entering the building in order to attack the fire.

Within a few minutes the bulk of the fire was suppressed as crews checked for extension.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.