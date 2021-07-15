Building inspector called after car slams into East 38th and McClelland Avenue Kwik Fill

An apparent slip of the foot causes damage to the Kwik Fill on East 38th Street and McClelland Avenue.

According to Erie Police, this happened when a driver rammed the building after accidentally pressing the accelerator of his car instead of the break.

There was enough damage to call the building inspector to check on the safety of the building.

Police say the driver was sober at the time and there were no injuries reported.

