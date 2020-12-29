Building that has been abandoned for 25 years will soon be renovated in Summit Township

A building that has been abandoned for 25 years will soon be renovated.

The blighted building used to be a locally owned bar/restaurant, now it will transform into an office space and construction storage.

Jack Lee, the Summit Township Supervisor, said that this will be an improvement for the intersection.

Lee said the goal is to remove as many blighted properties in the Summit Township area and renovate for more attraction.

“It makes the neighborhood more attractive if you could remove a blighted property and also that even helps to elevate the place,” said Jack Lee, Summit Township Supervisor.

The building is expected to be completed by the Spring of next year.