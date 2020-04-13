Burger King challenges students with educational questions for free whoppers

Burger King is grilling students with educational questions while using free whoppers as incentives for learning.

Students can get a free whopper from Burger King each day answering educational questions correctly.

The promotion aimed at students begins today and runs through next Monday.

Each day the burger chain poses a question on it’s social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook.

The questions are from subjects including math, science and literature.

Students who get the question right on Burger King’s app get a promo code for a free whopper with any purchase.