“Burger King Milly” proving that age is just a number and there’s no such thing as retirement

There is no such thing as retirement for some people. We want to introduce you to Milly!

We’re calling her “Burger King Milly” and she works at the B-K in Vernon Township down in Crawford County, but not because she has to. Milly is closing in on 80 years old and she loves her job.

Over the course of her career, she’s made talon zippers and retired from a state prison. She survived stage 4 cancer as well as chemo and radiation…but she felt she had a lot more to give. On a whim, Milly went back to work and inspires people around her every day.

“I came in and asked for an application,” Milly said. “They said stay right here. I told them I didn’t know how to work computers and they said they could teach me but we can’t teach anyone to have a smile like you have.”

