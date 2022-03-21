(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A truck was stolen after burglars broke into a building and took the keys.

On March 17, Pennsylvania State Police Corry Troopers responded to the report of a burglary and vehicle theft on West Central Avenue in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County.

PSP says an unknown suspect forced entry into the building between the hours of 5 p.m. on March 16 and 8:30 a.m. on March 17. Three sets of keys were stolen from the building.

The keys then were used to steal a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The stolen keychains had keys to the Silverado, another vehicle and an outbuilding.

PSP is investigating.