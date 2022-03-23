(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar in Crawford County reportedly stopped off before continuing on his flee from the scene.

Early in the morning (between 5:45 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.), an unknown suspect entered an unlocked barn at the 23200 block of State Highway 27 in East Mead Township, a Pennsylvania State Police news release reported.

The suspect stole two Husqvarna chainsaws and a green Honda Rancher 4X4 quad. He fled the scene on the quad heading east on State Highway 27.

He then stopped at the East Mead Township Building parking lot at about 6:14 a.m. Surveillance videos show the suspect entering an unlocked vehicle in the rear of the building, the PSP news release said. He immediately exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on the stolen quad, again heading east on State Highway 27.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a woodland camo-style jacket, long pants, muck boots, gloves and a face covering. He’s described as having short hair, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and has an average build.

PSP is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911. Callers should reference incident number PA22-353582.