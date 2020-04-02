Burn ban for Warren County to go into effect at 3 p.m.

A burn ban for Warren County will go into effect at 3 p.m. today.

This was announced earlier this week by Warren County Commissioner Ben Kafferlin.

The ban will remain in place until midnight on April 30th. Depending on conditions they may extend the ban into May.

You may not open burn outside. This includes garbage, leaves and grass, regardless of using a burn barrel.

He says the early spring coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is taxing their emergency services, as brush fires use significant resources.