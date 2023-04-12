(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Weather Services has issued a rare “Red Flag Warning” for all of northwest PA through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In a nutshell, a Red Flag Warning means that low relative humidity, steady winds, and very dry brush will cause rapid development of any brush fires.

Outdoor burning is not recommended on Wednesday; probably not a good idea to do any burning Thursday as well, as similar conditions will persist.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) fire danger map for Wednesday shows Erie, Crawford, Warren and surrounding counties with a “high” level of fire danger. The rest of Pennsylvania has “very high” conditions Wednesday.

Things should improve for Friday.