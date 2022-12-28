A number of downtown buildings have hit been by water, after a series of pipes burst.

One of the biggest iconic downtown pubs will now be closed for weeks just before new year’s celebration.

Annie Lewis, marketing director of Molly Brannigan’s, couldn’t believe her eyes when returning from the Christmas break on Monday morning.

“We walked into just water gushing and flowing through the entire restaurant,” said Lewis.

A pipe had broken on the third floor drenching everything underneath. Water behind the walls and light fixtures, even filling light bulbs.

There’s never really a good time for a business to flood but for a restaurant just a few days before New Years? That’s especially tough.

Lewis also added what’s tough is canceling dozens of reservations and telling dozens of employees there won’t be any work for a while. However, she’s sure a business that survived as the pandemic was starting up would survive this too.

“She’s been through a lot over the last few years, and we’re going to do it the right way again. Right now, it’s really just trying to get a grip on cleaning it up, seeing how much damage is done because it’s very significant what has been done,” Lewis added.