Cleanup continues at the site of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene Monday as crews siphoned gasoline and brought in cranes to lift five vehicles and a municipal bus off the crumpled remains of Fern Hollow Bridge.

The bus was pulled out of the ravine by late afternoon Monday.