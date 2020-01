A bus is expected to leave Erie tonight and head for what is expected to be an energized Right to Life Rally in Washington D.C. this weekend.

Reportedly, President Donald Trump is expected to attend. That would be the first time a sitting President has ever attended a Right to Life Rally.

The rally is expected to draw a big crowd from the President’s attendance and a growing number of court battles facing current abortion laws.

The bus will leave Erie at 11 p.m. tonight.