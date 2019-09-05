Business and property owners in downtown Erie urged to participate in Roar on the Shore survey

Business and property owners in downtown Erie are being urged to participate in a survey regarding Roar on the Shore.

The survey, which consists of 20 questions, will allow the owners to express what they believe is best if the motorcycle rally were to move back into the city.

Erie Downtown Partnership is the organization that is distributing the survey. Once complete, the results will be handed to the city’s administration for further review.

Early results are showing that the majority of people would like to see Roar on the Shore come back to the downtown, but with some changes.

“Some of the respondents have said they’re in favor, but they’d like maybe instead of five days, maybe three days, or one day. So again, that’s the nature of the survey, it’s looking for their input, their voice to be heard,” said John Buchna, Executive Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Each of the owners being asked to complete this are members of the Erie Downtown Partnership. The final day to complete the survey is September 13.