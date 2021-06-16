Business and restaurant owners continue to face a shortage of workers across the region and across the country.

We spoke to owners and managers of local restaurants who are feeling the strain.

Many local restaurant managers are saying that they are trying to navigate being short staffed.

In some instances they have to limit hours or turn customers away.

Across Erie County, the doors of many local businesses now have help wanted signs. The manager of Avanti’s and Syd’s Place said that as restaurants return to full capacity, employees, often short handed, are doing their best to keep up.

“Instead of having five tables to serve to, they have to serve to seven or eight. So they’ve been able to set up and take control a little bit. It would be nice to be able to ease up the work load,” said Carter Ryback, Manager of Avanti’s and Syd’s Place.

Ryback said that both Avanti’s and Syd’s Place are looking to hire cooks, servers and bussers.

Staff from The Breakfast Place on Peach Street said that they are also experiencing worker shortages resulting in the restaurant limiting their hours.

The Breakfast Place is now only open five days a week Wednesday through Sunday.

The general manager of one local restaurant said that it has been difficult to turn customers away during his busiest season.

“It’s very painful to have to tell a customer that I already have an event that day. I can’t cause I don’t have the staff and it hurts,” said Tony Gressley, General Manager of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Gressley said that they are short staffed and looking to fill both crew and management positions.

He said that while it is disappointing to have to cancel some catering events this summer, he is fortunate enough to have a dedicated staff.

“I do have a solid staff that I rely on heavily. Without them it would be absolutely lost, but like I said it’s just been really, really tough the past couple of months,” said Gressley.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list