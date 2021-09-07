Business development applications to become available for new local art businesses

Funds could soon be available for new local art businesses.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority is accepting business development applications starting on September 8th.

The grant offers funding up to $5,000 to new creative businesses or new business ventures of existing companies in Erie County.

“Any time you can help a young business get going it’s important. Often loans are not the right answer because they don’t have the cashflow yet. So these funds could be used for anything from new equipment purchases, RND, photo typing, research,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of Erie county Redevelopment Authority.

To apply to the startup business application, click here.