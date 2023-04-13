As the weather warms up, many people are busy getting their boats ready to hit the waters.

One man said he has his work cut out for him.

Scott Harper usually starts around mid-April detailing boats for his business. He does the buffing and waxing on the boats.

He said that process usually takes all day.

“So that is usually the process and if it’s usually done every year it makes it easier to take care of the boat. If you let it go for like four or five years and it starts to wipe off chalky then it’s going to be a little bit longer process to do the boat,” said Scott Harper, professional detailer.

Harper said he usually works on anywhere from 25 to 50 boats a season.