Business owner questions Federal SBA Payroll Protection Program

There are many questions surrounding the Federal SBA Payroll Protection Program from one business owner.

Richard Griswold of Fullerton Appliance Center said he was not granted funding after applying for the loan.

Griswold said this funding for small businesses is a crucial line of survival, and he is not sure why he was denied. Griswold added that sales are down more than 40% for his business.

“You see stores, you can envision one out of 10 still being there a year from now, six months from now. It’s going to change the complexion of society,” said Griswold.

