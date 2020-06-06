Business owners and residents react to Erie County remaining in yellow phase

Many local business owners as well as Erie residents are expressing their concern for the county’s economy.

Business owners as well as those supporting local business are saying they feel this delay to move to the green phase is damaging the local economy.

The owner of three restaurants on the Bayfront, Tim Sedney, is saying though he’s relieved to open for outdoor seating, these warmer months are when the restaurants bring in the most revenue.

“It’s summer time. We need to be open, we’ve got a long winter that’s ahead of us and we make all of our money in four months. If we don’t make that money in four months, there is a good chance we’re not gonna make it to June of next year.” Sedney said.

One of his restaurants, Rum Runners, has been open for over 30 years. Sedney saying it would be a shame for local establishments to close this way.

A manager that we spoke to at Calamari’s say that revenue is down 80%. He adds that on a weekend before the pandemic, they would bring in an additional $10,000.

“On a Friday or Saturday night here at Calamari’s, we usually have upstairs, downstairs and the dining room deck filled, so with this being only 20%, you know we could probably handle about 200 more people.” said Tyler Shear.

People dining outdoors at another local restaurant are saying they believe it’s time for Erie County to enter the green phase.

“I’m very disappointed that Erie is still in the yellow phase. There are businesses that need to open, I mean, I would love to get my hair cut.” said Richard Koppelman.

Another restaurant goer agrees.

“There’s no point in us holding back and just hurting the economy more while we can just go to one county away if we wanna eat out or something like this, so this outdoor dining is a step in the right direction.” said Ryan Smerkar.

The staff at some of the restaurants doing outdoor seating recommends making reservations so the establishment can be more prepared keeping parties socially distant.